Amenities

pet friendly carport recently renovated accessible refrigerator

Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.



Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)

AVAILABLE: NOW



Price: $1099/mo

5216 Palisades Drive

Orlando, Florida 32808

Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management

Future Tenants: 407-641-5782



Subdivision: Pine Ridge Estates

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Property Sub Type: Single Family Home

Square Ft: 1152

Year Built: 1959



*Single Family Home

*Brand New Kitchen!!!

*Property has been Professionally Refurbished!!!

*Priced Cheap

*1 Car Carport

*Very Clean

*Fenced In Yard

*Tile Flooring Throughout

*Freshly Painted

*Convenient to 408

*A Refrigerator Can Be Rented For A Small Additional Monthly Amount

*Blinds INCLUDED

**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**

*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info

*Owned By Real Estare Broker

*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.

*AVAILABLE: NOW



DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Get on N Lucerne Cir W, Take the Toll ramp, Merge onto FL-408 W, Take exit 6 for Pine Hills Rd, Turn right onto N Pine Hills Rd, Turn left onto Palisades Dr.



Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $79, Security Deposit: $1,798.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.