All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 5216 Palisades Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
5216 Palisades Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:38 PM

5216 Palisades Drive

5216 Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5216 Palisades Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/960440) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #977624) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1099.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1199.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1798.50. ($1199.00 X 1.5 Monthly Rent). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1099/mo
5216 Palisades Drive
Orlando, Florida 32808
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Pine Ridge Estates
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1152
Year Built: 1959

*Single Family Home
*Brand New Kitchen!!!
*Property has been Professionally Refurbished!!!
*Priced Cheap
*1 Car Carport
*Very Clean
*Fenced In Yard
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*Freshly Painted
*Convenient to 408
*A Refrigerator Can Be Rented For A Small Additional Monthly Amount
*Blinds INCLUDED
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*Owned By Real Estare Broker
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK  (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: Get on N Lucerne Cir W, Take the Toll ramp, Merge onto FL-408 W, Take exit 6 for Pine Hills Rd, Turn right onto N Pine Hills Rd, Turn left onto Palisades Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/960440) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #977624) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

Rental Terms: Rent: $1099, Application Fee: $79, Security Deposit: $1,798.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Palisades Drive have any available units?
5216 Palisades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 5216 Palisades Drive have?
Some of 5216 Palisades Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Palisades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Palisades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Palisades Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5216 Palisades Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5216 Palisades Drive offers parking.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5216 Palisades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive have a pool?
No, 5216 Palisades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 5216 Palisades Drive has accessible units.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Palisades Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5216 Palisades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5216 Palisades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPine Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus