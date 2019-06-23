All apartments in Pine Hills
Find more places like 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pine Hills, FL
/
4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY

4947 Golf Club Parkway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pine Hills
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4947 Golf Club Parkway, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy home with a large fenced yard conveniently located close to public transportation and shopping. This home has been refreshed with new paint and ceramic tiles throughout. kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and flows into spacious dining area. Make an appointment to see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have any available units?
4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have?
Some of 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have a pool?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY does not have a pool.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pine Hills 2 Bedroom ApartmentsPine Hills 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Pine Hills Accessible ApartmentsPine Hills Apartments with Parking
Pine Hills Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLCombee Settlement, FLGlencoe, FL
Minneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FLCocoa, FLSharpes, FLCypress Gardens, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLMascotte, FLDeltona, FLHeathrow, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus