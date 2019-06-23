Cozy home with a large fenced yard conveniently located close to public transportation and shopping. This home has been refreshed with new paint and ceramic tiles throughout. kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops and flows into spacious dining area. Make an appointment to see it before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have any available units?
4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY have?
Some of 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
4947 GOLF CLUB PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.