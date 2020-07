Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home, featuring an open floor plan with family room adjacent to the kitchen. The yard is fenced and nice for a gathering. The garage has been converted into a bonus room and laundry storage room adjacent. Freshly painted interior, central AC and Heat. Home Available now. Contact agent for further property information and rental criteria, as well as schedule a showing.