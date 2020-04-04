4107 Robbins Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

3/2 Home In Pine Hills - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home, with 1,686 total square feet and 1,265 square feet under air conditioning, is located in Pine Hills. Features fenced backyard, combined living and dining areas with spacious kitchen and separate family room. Single-car carport, laundry room with hook-ups only, and storage shed in the backyard. Call to see this home today!



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233



(RLNE5147806)