Pine Hills, FL
4107 Robbins Avenue
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:06 AM

4107 Robbins Avenue

4107 Robbins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4107 Robbins Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3/2 Home In Pine Hills - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home, with 1,686 total square feet and 1,265 square feet under air conditioning, is located in Pine Hills. Features fenced backyard, combined living and dining areas with spacious kitchen and separate family room. Single-car carport, laundry room with hook-ups only, and storage shed in the backyard. Call to see this home today!

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5147806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have any available units?
4107 Robbins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 4107 Robbins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4107 Robbins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4107 Robbins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4107 Robbins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4107 Robbins Avenue offers parking.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4107 Robbins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have a pool?
No, 4107 Robbins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4107 Robbins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4107 Robbins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4107 Robbins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4107 Robbins Avenue has units with air conditioning.
