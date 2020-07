Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

***Available Now*** Move-in Ready 3BR 2BA Orlando home is located in a well established Meadowbrook Acres neighborhood and features tile and wood flooring, updated bathrooms, driveway parking, and a walkout to a huge private fenced-in backyard. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.