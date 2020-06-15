3616 Meadowbrook Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher carport walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

This adorable 3/2 home in the Pine Hills community of Orlando features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful fenced backyard. Storage shed in the backyard and storage closet at the carport give ample room for all your belongings. Spacious master bedroom, dining room and kitchen. Washer /dryer hook ups. Come make this house your home today!!!

Situated on a quiet street in the Pine Hills community of Orlando, this home is close to major highways, shopping, dining and attractions.



Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.