Pine Hills, FL
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

3616 Meadowbrook Avenue

3616 Meadowbrook Avenue · (321) 244-2542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 Meadowbrook Avenue, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This adorable 3/2 home in the Pine Hills community of Orlando features beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a beautiful fenced backyard. Storage shed in the backyard and storage closet at the carport give ample room for all your belongings. Spacious master bedroom, dining room and kitchen. Washer /dryer hook ups. Come make this house your home today!!!
Situated on a quiet street in the Pine Hills community of Orlando, this home is close to major highways, shopping, dining and attractions.

Qualifications: Each adult will need to complete an online application at www.rentlpg.com. There is a $100 non-refundable application fee per adult. We look for credit score of 600+, no eviction histories and income equaling at least 3 times the rent. Please note the security deposit is also equal to one month's rent and will be required after approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have any available units?
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have?
Some of 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Meadowbrook Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have a pool?
No, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3616 Meadowbrook Avenue has units with air conditioning.
