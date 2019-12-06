All apartments in Pine Hills
3164 Pell Mell Drive
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

3164 Pell Mell Drive

3164 Pell Mell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3164 Pell Mell Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Kensington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home For Rent In Orlando - Lovely large 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath single family home for rent.

Located in a central location off Hiawassee Road.

Carpeted throughout

Brand new vanities and kitchen cabinets

Screened in Porch

Large Fenced in Yard

Good sized bedrooms and living area with a nice Fireplace in the lounge...

This is a great house and will go quick...

Application is $70.00 with standard process.

Serious Applicants with Great rental history need only apply and no dangerous dog breeds allowed.

Please call 305 951 4494 for a viewing

(RLNE5326139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have any available units?
3164 Pell Mell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have?
Some of 3164 Pell Mell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Pell Mell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Pell Mell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Pell Mell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3164 Pell Mell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive offer parking?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have a pool?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
