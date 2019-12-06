Rent Calculator
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM
3164 Pell Mell Drive
3164 Pell Mell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
3164 Pell Mell Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32818
Kensington
Amenities
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home For Rent In Orlando - Lovely large 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath single family home for rent.
Located in a central location off Hiawassee Road.
Carpeted throughout
Brand new vanities and kitchen cabinets
Screened in Porch
Large Fenced in Yard
Good sized bedrooms and living area with a nice Fireplace in the lounge...
This is a great house and will go quick...
Application is $70.00 with standard process.
Serious Applicants with Great rental history need only apply and no dangerous dog breeds allowed.
Please call 305 951 4494 for a viewing
(RLNE5326139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have any available units?
3164 Pell Mell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pine Hills, FL
.
What amenities does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have?
Some of 3164 Pell Mell Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3164 Pell Mell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Pell Mell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Pell Mell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3164 Pell Mell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive offer parking?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have a pool?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3164 Pell Mell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3164 Pell Mell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
