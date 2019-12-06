3164 Pell Mell Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home For Rent In Orlando - Lovely large 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath single family home for rent.



Located in a central location off Hiawassee Road.



Carpeted throughout



Brand new vanities and kitchen cabinets



Screened in Porch



Large Fenced in Yard



Good sized bedrooms and living area with a nice Fireplace in the lounge...



This is a great house and will go quick...



Application is $70.00 with standard process.



Serious Applicants with Great rental history need only apply and no dangerous dog breeds allowed.



Please call 305 951 4494 for a viewing



(RLNE5326139)