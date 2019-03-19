All apartments in Pine Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2314 Dardanelle Dr

2314 Dardanelle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Dardanelle Drive, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/271fe000ff ----
After Registering, you will receive an access code to the lockbox to visit the home at the time of your choosing. This gorgeous home sits on a pretty lot with a very large yard. The inside features tile and wood laminate throughout, and lots of natural light. Schede a showing today. Minumum credit score of 525. No evictions in last 3 years. Minimum income of $3500 per month before taxes shown on paycheck stubs. Application can be found on showing link at the top of the description.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have any available units?
2314 Dardanelle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
Is 2314 Dardanelle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Dardanelle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Dardanelle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Hills.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr offer parking?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have a pool?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have accessible units?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Dardanelle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Dardanelle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

