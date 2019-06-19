2215 Oakbridge Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom house near Pine Hills and Silver Star Rd. - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a quiet cul de sac street. Recently updated with new flooring in all the bedrooms, new shower tile in the master, and some new lighting fixtures. The home has plenty of indoor and outdoor space, vaulted ceilings and a patio. Close to Pine Hills and Silverstar Road. This great home is also conveniently close to the Valencia West campus and close to main roads and downtown Orlando. Open floor plan, tile and laminate flooring, washer and dryer hook up and a fenced in back yard.



Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred.



Check out a video of the house here: https://youtu.be/LN9r1f6gZCs



There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit scores under 550 will be declined



Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com



(RLNE4935271)