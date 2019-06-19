All apartments in Pine Hills
2215 Oakbridge Way

2215 Oakbridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

2215 Oakbridge Way, Pine Hills, FL 32808

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom house near Pine Hills and Silver Star Rd. - Very spacious 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on a quiet cul de sac street. Recently updated with new flooring in all the bedrooms, new shower tile in the master, and some new lighting fixtures. The home has plenty of indoor and outdoor space, vaulted ceilings and a patio. Close to Pine Hills and Silverstar Road. This great home is also conveniently close to the Valencia West campus and close to main roads and downtown Orlando. Open floor plan, tile and laminate flooring, washer and dryer hook up and a fenced in back yard.

Looking for a tenant that will pay rent on time, take care of the place and stay a while. Pets are ok, but not preferred.

Check out a video of the house here: https://youtu.be/LN9r1f6gZCs

There is a $55 application fee per adult.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit scores under 550 will be declined

Please call Will at 407-280-7710 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

The application is online at gopropertymgmt.com

(RLNE4935271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have any available units?
2215 Oakbridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pine Hills, FL.
What amenities does 2215 Oakbridge Way have?
Some of 2215 Oakbridge Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2215 Oakbridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
2215 Oakbridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2215 Oakbridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2215 Oakbridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way offer parking?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have a pool?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have accessible units?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2215 Oakbridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2215 Oakbridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
