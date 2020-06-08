3930 SW 52nd Ave

Amenities

Garden view two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bright and spacious in the amazing and well maintained PEMBROKE PARK TOWNHOUSES community. Great kitchen, tile floors throughout main living area and bedrooms, carpet only on the stairs , washer & dryer,walk-in closets. Near to the main Florida highways, malls, hospitals, great schools, universities and restaurants. Enjoy the familiar and relaxing environment where all ages are welcome. Tenant will be responsible for obtain, pay, submit and follow up the condo tenant approval with Onsite Property Management, Fast Approval