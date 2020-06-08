All apartments in Pembroke Park
3930 SW 52nd Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:54 AM

3930 SW 52nd Ave

3930 Southwest 52nd Avenue · (561) 305-0040
Location

3930 Southwest 52nd Avenue, Pembroke Park, FL 33023
West Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit D2 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Garden view two story townhouse 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, bright and spacious in the amazing and well maintained PEMBROKE PARK TOWNHOUSES community. Great kitchen, tile floors throughout main living area and bedrooms, carpet only on the stairs , washer & dryer,walk-in closets. Near to the main Florida highways, malls, hospitals, great schools, universities and restaurants. Enjoy the familiar and relaxing environment where all ages are welcome. Tenant will be responsible for obtain, pay, submit and follow up the condo tenant approval with Onsite Property Management, Fast Approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have any available units?
3930 SW 52nd Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3930 SW 52nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3930 SW 52nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3930 SW 52nd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pembroke Park.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave offer parking?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3930 SW 52nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have a pool?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have accessible units?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3930 SW 52nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3930 SW 52nd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
