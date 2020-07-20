All apartments in Pasco County
Baywood Meadows Condos
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:51 AM

Baywood Meadows Condos

12065 Proctor Loop · No Longer Available
Location

12065 Proctor Loop, Pasco County, FL 34654

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
SNOWBIRDS or ONE YEAR LEASES AVAILABLE NOW!
Come home to your Impeccably furnished classy condo on first floor totally turn key with a designer decorated look, all included for the price most condos rent unfurnished.
This condo is over 1000 square feet completely furnished, even down to bedding, linens, kitchen ware, cleaning supplies,and extras, and comfy patio furniture as well. Your 2 bedroom (one bedroom is set up as a den/office but could be a 2nd bedroom) 1 bath condo has some new carpeting, with a nice size fully equipped kitchen with eating bar counter and new appliances. The dining room is next to a nice cozy oversize living room, In between the 2 bedrooms is a modern newer washer and dryer with folding doors and shelving. Located next to the master bedroom is a newly updated bath with shower and shelving. Relax on your newly refurbished screened in porch with ceiling fan and privacy.
Included in the rent is a covered parking spot directly in front of your condo and a secure storage closet for extra space. Free cable and trash pickup, maintenance, pool and tennis courts are included in your rent.
NO PETS and NO SMOKING allowed, no exceptions.
Located 30 min or less to the ocean and close to major highways and shopping.

You will love your beautiful new home, tastefully done.
1 year lease $1000 per mo 6-11 months $1300 3-5 months $1400

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3758572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

