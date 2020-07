Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent! This home features tile or wood laminate throughout, an open floorplan and spacious bedrooms. The master bathroom features a garden tub and two sinks!! This home also has a nice screened in patio with a pool and a 2 car garage! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this home.