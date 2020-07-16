All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 8309 Night Owl Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
8309 Night Owl Court
Last updated June 23 2020 at 3:51 PM

8309 Night Owl Court

8309 Night Owl Court · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8309 Night Owl Court, Pasco County, FL 34655

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,045

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2213 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8309 Night Owl Court have any available units?
8309 Night Owl Court has a unit available for $2,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8309 Night Owl Court currently offering any rent specials?
8309 Night Owl Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8309 Night Owl Court pet-friendly?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court offer parking?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court does not offer parking.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court have a pool?
Yes, 8309 Night Owl Court has a pool.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court have accessible units?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8309 Night Owl Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8309 Night Owl Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 8309 Night Owl Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr
Trinity, FL 34655
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity