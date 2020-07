Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This Single-Family Home was recently refurbished. It is in the Port Richey community. The home has 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. Conveniently located Pasco County, this cute 2/1/1 home is near major shopping, beaches, restaurants, medical facilities. Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue or entertaining. Do not miss this great home!