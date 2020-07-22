All apartments in Pasco County
7840 Gulf Way

7840 Gulf Way · No Longer Available
Location

7840 Gulf Way, Pasco County, FL 34667

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Furnished 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Home in Hudson- Pet Friendly! Short Term or Long Term! - Many Options Available for this Furnished Rental!
Short term rental - $1400 with water/sewer, trash, cable/internet and lawn care included.
Year rental for $1100 a month. No utilities included.

No Carpet- Tile throughout
Open Kitchen with Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Toaster and Coffer Maker!
Living Room features a fire place under the tv
Master Bedroom has a private bath
Washer and Dryer Included
Large Enclosed Back Porch
Spacious FENCED-in Back Yard!!
One car garage with a long driveway for extra parking
Pet Friendly- Breed Restrictions Apply

$250 cleaning fee due in 30 days from when you start the lease.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit, $150 tenant lease processing fee and a $250 cleaning fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5644362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 Gulf Way have any available units?
7840 Gulf Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 7840 Gulf Way have?
Some of 7840 Gulf Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 Gulf Way currently offering any rent specials?
7840 Gulf Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 Gulf Way pet-friendly?
No, 7840 Gulf Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 7840 Gulf Way offer parking?
Yes, 7840 Gulf Way offers parking.
Does 7840 Gulf Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7840 Gulf Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 Gulf Way have a pool?
No, 7840 Gulf Way does not have a pool.
Does 7840 Gulf Way have accessible units?
No, 7840 Gulf Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 Gulf Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7840 Gulf Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7840 Gulf Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7840 Gulf Way does not have units with air conditioning.
