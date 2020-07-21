7017 Oelsner St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful spacious home on 2.5 acres of land. This home has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and 5th room that can be used as bedroom or family room. Laminate flooring throughout, wraparound balcony and lots of storage space. First floor is completely open and covered perfect for storage or added living space. The home is not deed restricted and there is enough space to park your Rv or boat. Conveniently located to everything Pasco and Pinellas has to offer via US-19 including shopping restaurants fishing beaches hospitals and school.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



