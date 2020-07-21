All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 7017 Oelsner St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
7017 Oelsner St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

7017 Oelsner St

7017 Oelsner Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7017 Oelsner Street, Pasco County, FL 34652

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home on 2.5 acres. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Beautiful spacious home on 2.5 acres of land. This home has 4 bedrooms 2 baths and 5th room that can be used as bedroom or family room. Laminate flooring throughout, wraparound balcony and lots of storage space. First floor is completely open and covered perfect for storage or added living space. The home is not deed restricted and there is enough space to park your Rv or boat. Conveniently located to everything Pasco and Pinellas has to offer via US-19 including shopping restaurants fishing beaches hospitals and school.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Roberto Verbel with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE5481514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7017 Oelsner St have any available units?
7017 Oelsner St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 7017 Oelsner St have?
Some of 7017 Oelsner St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7017 Oelsner St currently offering any rent specials?
7017 Oelsner St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7017 Oelsner St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7017 Oelsner St is pet friendly.
Does 7017 Oelsner St offer parking?
Yes, 7017 Oelsner St offers parking.
Does 7017 Oelsner St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7017 Oelsner St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7017 Oelsner St have a pool?
No, 7017 Oelsner St does not have a pool.
Does 7017 Oelsner St have accessible units?
No, 7017 Oelsner St does not have accessible units.
Does 7017 Oelsner St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7017 Oelsner St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7017 Oelsner St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7017 Oelsner St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
High Points
6611 Trichel Ln
New Port Richey, FL 34653
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg