Pasco County, FL
5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE

5100 Southshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Southshore Drive, Pasco County, FL 34652
Flor-a-mar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This spacious 3-bedroom, 3 Bathroom waterfront home with quick and easy unobstructed access to the open Gulf of Mexico sits on a 35' deep canal and has everything you want to obtain your perfect tropical lifestyle! The home boasts 70’ of waterfrontage and is very sailboat friendly! Bring your large vessels! This home has over 2400 square feet and has tile throughout. Large kitchen with new granite countertops and designer tile back splash adjoined by the family both with wonderful water views! Spacious master suite with sliders to the Florida Room also with panoramic view of the waterfront! Sit and enjoy the cool gulf breeze on the covered and screen enclosed porch. A convenient utility bathroom is located in the air-conditioned garage. The stationary dock with 10,000 lb boat lift and convenient floating dock will provide quick & easy water access so you can start your island-hopping and fishing adventures! Quick cruises to some of the nation's best beaches right offshore! Excellent fishing, diving, water sports, shelling, island exploring & the clear waters of the Gulf of Mexico right outside your door! Gulf Harbors also boast a private sandy beach overlooking the beautiful Anclote Key and is just a bicycle ride away. Come live the tropical waterfront lifestyle today! First, last and security required. Pets allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5100 SOUTHSHORE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
