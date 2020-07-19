All apartments in Pasco County
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
5043 CULPEPPER PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5043 CULPEPPER PLACE

5043 Culpepper Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5043 Culpepper Place, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Hurry to see this Gorgeous and Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly sough after Lexington Oaks community! This lovely home is boasting a Large Living and Dining Room combo upon entry that gives you a beautiful spot for Formal Entertaining. Or this space, being so versatile, can be used for any thing your imagination can desire. This leads into the kitchen which overlooks the Family Room. The eating space in the kitchen is a nice, quaint spot to grab a quick bite or have a nice meal while you watch TV. Overlooking the Family Room makes that easy! The Family Room is the space where you can be relaxed and comfortable and enjoy your evening watching movies! The master bedroom is quite nice with it's walk in closet and private bathroom! You will not be disappointed in this sanctuary space. Its a lovely spot to unwind after a long day! The secondary bedrooms are split so you have complete privacy here! Secondary bedrooms enjoy their own privacy too and allow for all to have some peace and space to express themselves. The backyard is nice place to soak in the rays or enjoy a weekend barbeque! This home is impressive and wont last long with all that is offers. Be sure to schedule your showing soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have any available units?
5043 CULPEPPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have?
Some of 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5043 CULPEPPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE offers parking.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have a pool?
No, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5043 CULPEPPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
