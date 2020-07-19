5043 CULPEPPER PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Hurry to see this Gorgeous and Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in highly sough after Lexington Oaks community! This lovely home is boasting a Large Living and Dining Room combo upon entry that gives you a beautiful spot for Formal Entertaining. Or this space, being so versatile, can be used for any thing your imagination can desire. This leads into the kitchen which overlooks the Family Room. The eating space in the kitchen is a nice, quaint spot to grab a quick bite or have a nice meal while you watch TV. Overlooking the Family Room makes that easy! The Family Room is the space where you can be relaxed and comfortable and enjoy your evening watching movies! The master bedroom is quite nice with it's walk in closet and private bathroom! You will not be disappointed in this sanctuary space. Its a lovely spot to unwind after a long day! The secondary bedrooms are split so you have complete privacy here! Secondary bedrooms enjoy their own privacy too and allow for all to have some peace and space to express themselves. The backyard is nice place to soak in the rays or enjoy a weekend barbeque! This home is impressive and wont last long with all that is offers. Be sure to schedule your showing soon!