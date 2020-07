Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 3/2 in New River Lakes Villages, Wesley Chapel. Great home with a large kitchen, open floor plan and vinyl plank flooring in all living areas. Home has just been painted too. New River Lakes Villages is a well maintained community featuring a swimming pool, tennis courts, playground and more. Located close to dining, shopping, and interstate/highway access. HOA application and approval required prior to occupancy. HOA application fee $100 per adult.