All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 4715 JASPER DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
4715 JASPER DRIVE
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:30 PM

4715 JASPER DRIVE

4715 Jasper Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4715 Jasper Drive, Pasco County, FL 34652

Amenities

dishwasher
cable included
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled. The spacious Florida room is perfect as a guest area, office or exercise area. Enjoy the gorgeous private Gulf Harbors Beach Club for $156 per year with white sandy beach, cabanas. restrooms & grills overlooking the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. The community offer a heated pool, clubhouse, private boat ramp for your boating pleasure, stroll along the waterfront, convenient to shopping & dining. Water, sewer, & basic cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have any available units?
4715 JASPER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have?
Some of 4715 JASPER DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, cable included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 JASPER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4715 JASPER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 JASPER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4715 JASPER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4715 JASPER DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 JASPER DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4715 JASPER DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4715 JASPER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 JASPER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4715 JASPER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4715 JASPER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd
Trinity, FL 34655
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg