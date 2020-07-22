4715 JASPER DRIVE

Amenities

Live the Florida lifestyle in this low maintenance second floor condo which boasts newer wood plank tile floors & newer carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout & both bathrooms have been remodeled. The spacious Florida room is perfect as a guest area, office or exercise area. Enjoy the gorgeous private Gulf Harbors Beach Club for $156 per year with white sandy beach, cabanas. restrooms & grills overlooking the beautiful Gulf of Mexico. The community offer a heated pool, clubhouse, private boat ramp for your boating pleasure, stroll along the waterfront, convenient to shopping & dining. Water, sewer, & basic cable included.