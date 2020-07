Amenities

2 Bedroom villa located in quiet community. End unit features galley kitchen, large living room, master bedroom with private bath, spacious 2nd bedroom, laundry with storage and 1 car carport. Small pets allowed with owner approval and additional $500 non-refundable pet fee. Smoking prohibited inside. Villa Del Rio offers community pool, shuffleboard, nature trail and more. Centrally located with easy commutes to all of the Tampa Bay area! 1st, last and security deposit required.