3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool guest parking

Welcome home to the beautiful community of Stagecoach! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a spacious floor plan is ready for a new Tenant . After passing the cute front porch, upon entry you will see the living room with a formal dining area. Maple cabinets and clean appliances adorn the kitchen. Beyond the kitchen is a half bath that is perfect for guests, an under the stairs storage closet, and the sliding glass door which leads you to the large screened-in lanai. Upstairs, there are 3 spacious bedrooms with new laminate wood The master is complete with en-suite master bath and walk-in closet while the two other bedrooms have plenty of space and share a hall bathroom. A/C replaced in late 2017. This community features a secure gated entry, community pool, clubhouse, and convenient 2 car parking space assignments with plenty of guest parking as well.



Available 8/1/2020 Rent Included , Water, trash sewer, tenant occupied 7/31/2020

Tenant would not give access till they move out

Available to show on 8/1/2020 . New tenant must be qualified, good credit , good income and estable Job

Landlord required first month rent and 2 security deposit