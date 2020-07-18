All apartments in Pasco County
3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:43 AM

3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE

3412 Broken Bow Drive · (813) 360-6147
Location

3412 Broken Bow Drive, Pasco County, FL 34639

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
guest parking
Welcome home to the beautiful community of Stagecoach! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome with a spacious floor plan is ready for a new Tenant . After passing the cute front porch, upon entry you will see the living room with a formal dining area. Maple cabinets and clean appliances adorn the kitchen. Beyond the kitchen is a half bath that is perfect for guests, an under the stairs storage closet, and the sliding glass door which leads you to the large screened-in lanai. Upstairs, there are 3 spacious bedrooms with new laminate wood The master is complete with en-suite master bath and walk-in closet while the two other bedrooms have plenty of space and share a hall bathroom. A/C replaced in late 2017. This community features a secure gated entry, community pool, clubhouse, and convenient 2 car parking space assignments with plenty of guest parking as well.

Available 8/1/2020 Rent Included , Water, trash sewer, tenant occupied 7/31/2020
Tenant would not give access till they move out
Available to show on 8/1/2020 . New tenant must be qualified, good credit , good income and estable Job
Landlord required first month rent and 2 security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have any available units?
3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have?
Some of 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3412 BROKEN BOW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
