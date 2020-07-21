All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 3338 Vorden St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
3338 Vorden St
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

3338 Vorden St

3338 Vorden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3338 Vorden Street, Pasco County, FL 34655

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath Waterfront Home in Seven Springs!! - *Open Living Room/Kitchen Area
*Tile Throughout Living Room, Kitchen and Bathrooms.
*Carpet in Bedrooms
*Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Appliances and Eat-in Breakfast Bar
*All Bedrooms Have Ceiling Fans
*Washer and Dryer for Tenants Use in the One Car Garage
*Good School District
*Convenient Location- Right off of St. Rd. 54. Close to Restaurants and Shopping!
*One Small Pet Allowed- Owners Approval required.

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee. One pet limit- small dogs only. Photo will be required and owner permission will be needed.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5544373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 Vorden St have any available units?
3338 Vorden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3338 Vorden St have?
Some of 3338 Vorden St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 Vorden St currently offering any rent specials?
3338 Vorden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 Vorden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 Vorden St is pet friendly.
Does 3338 Vorden St offer parking?
Yes, 3338 Vorden St offers parking.
Does 3338 Vorden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 Vorden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 Vorden St have a pool?
No, 3338 Vorden St does not have a pool.
Does 3338 Vorden St have accessible units?
No, 3338 Vorden St does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 Vorden St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3338 Vorden St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3338 Vorden St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3338 Vorden St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Preserve at Zephyr Ridge
35940 Inspiration Dr
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Lantower Cypress Creek
1810 Sweetbroom Cir
Lutz, FL 33559
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg