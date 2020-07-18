All apartments in Pasco County
Location

3211 Shady Lily Lane, Pasco County, FL 34638

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Imagine yourself in this stunning home! This property features a two-car garage, back patio, and a beautiful kitchen providing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space. Step into the master suite to find dual vanities, a relaxing tub, and separate shower. All of the bedrooms feature ceiling fans and durable vinyl plank flooring for quick clean and convenience. Don't wait -- apply for your dream home today!

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have any available units?
3211 SHADY LILY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have?
Some of 3211 SHADY LILY LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3211 SHADY LILY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3211 SHADY LILY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3211 SHADY LILY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE offers parking.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have a pool?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have accessible units?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3211 SHADY LILY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3211 SHADY LILY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
