3211 SHADY LILY LANE

Imagine yourself in this stunning home! This property features a two-car garage, back patio, and a beautiful kitchen providing granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space. Step into the master suite to find dual vanities, a relaxing tub, and separate shower. All of the bedrooms feature ceiling fans and durable vinyl plank flooring for quick clean and convenience. Don't wait -- apply for your dream home today!



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.