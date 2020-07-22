2721 MANNING DRIVE

Amenities

Fantastic 2152 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with remote openers. NEW carpet installed throughout this 3 way split home. Archways, plant shelves and niches throughout. Formal living room and formal dining room with chandelier. Large Great area withsliding glass doors to a patio and large yard. Spacious kitchen with eating area, breakfast bar, extra large pantry, built in dishwasher, range, refrigerator, 2 bedrooms with full bath and a large back bedroom. Master suite has good size walk in closet.Master bath includes 2 sink vanity with drawers, separate shower and garden tub. THIS IS A MUST SEE IN THE TRINITY WEST GATED COMMUNITY.