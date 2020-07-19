26536 Whirlaway Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool garage

Gorgeous 3/2/2 Split Floor Plan - WATER INCLUDED IN RENTAL 3rd Bedroom used as den with no french doors - Vaulted Ceilings - Great Room - Dining Room - Kitchen w/ Breakfast Nook - Tiles in Foyer, Kitchen, & Bathrooms - Walk-in Closets, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator- Directly on Golf Course - Gated Subdivision- Community Pool - Within minutes to the new Shops at Wiregrass, the new Grove Shopping center, the new Premium Outlet mall, Entertainment, Restaurants, Schools -ABSOLUTELY NO PETS - ABSOLUTELY NO SMOKING - Minimum 12-month Lease - Renters must be approved by Home Owners Association which requires Application & Background Check Fee - For Immediate Occupancy - WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME: Spacious- Located on beautiful Golf Course- Gated subdivision- Maintenance-Free- Clubhouse- Within minues to shops, supermarkets, restaurants, entertainment, schools, I-75, Tampa, & new upscale shopping district nearby