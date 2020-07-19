All apartments in Pasco County
Pasco County, FL
25910 Queen Sago Place
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

25910 Queen Sago Place

25910 Queen Sago Place · No Longer Available
Location

25910 Queen Sago Place, Pasco County, FL 33544

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
courtyard
bathtub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/421256c07d ---- This custom built home sits on lush Florida flora. Man-made ponds are stocked with Bass and other species of fish which make it a perfect place to relax while fishing! Located within walking distance to Cypress Creek Preserve with miles of hiking, horse-back riding and other outdoor activities. The master bedroom features reinforced windows and doors, with an in-suite bathroom and it's very own soaking tub. Bring your toys, as there is ample covered parking for a boat/trailer/RV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have any available units?
25910 Queen Sago Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 25910 Queen Sago Place have?
Some of 25910 Queen Sago Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and courtyard. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25910 Queen Sago Place currently offering any rent specials?
25910 Queen Sago Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25910 Queen Sago Place pet-friendly?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place offer parking?
Yes, 25910 Queen Sago Place offers parking.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have a pool?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place does not have a pool.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have accessible units?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place does not have accessible units.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25910 Queen Sago Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 25910 Queen Sago Place does not have units with air conditioning.
