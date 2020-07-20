All apartments in Pasco County
25420 GEDDY DRIVE
25420 GEDDY DRIVE

25420 Geddy Drive · No Longer Available
25420 Geddy Drive, Pasco County, FL 34639

carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
parking
pool
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features lots of stylish tile flooring, an open layout with lots of natural lighting, and bedrooms with plush carpeting for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and lighter cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have any available units?
25420 GEDDY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have?
Some of 25420 GEDDY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25420 GEDDY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
25420 GEDDY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25420 GEDDY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasco County.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 25420 GEDDY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25420 GEDDY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
