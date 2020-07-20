25420 GEDDY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features lots of stylish tile flooring, an open layout with lots of natural lighting, and bedrooms with plush carpeting for your comfort. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and lighter cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!