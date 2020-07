Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bathtub carpet

Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings. Upgrades throughout including cambria quartz countertops, beautiful crown highlighting the 42' upper cabinets. Upgraded appliances that feature a cook top and separate double oven. Tile in all the right places with high grade carpeting in bedrooms. Large master suite offers beautiful views of the back yard and a breathtaking bathroom that has double sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. A must see. The home is situated perfectly with no front or back yard neighbors.