Pasco County, FL
16103 Villa Drive
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:23 PM

16103 Villa Drive

16103 Villa Drive · (813) 676-3252
Location

16103 Villa Drive, Pasco County, FL 34667

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1508 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16103 Villa Drive have any available units?
16103 Villa Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16103 Villa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16103 Villa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16103 Villa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16103 Villa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16103 Villa Drive offer parking?
No, 16103 Villa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16103 Villa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16103 Villa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16103 Villa Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16103 Villa Drive has a pool.
Does 16103 Villa Drive have accessible units?
No, 16103 Villa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16103 Villa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16103 Villa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16103 Villa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16103 Villa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
