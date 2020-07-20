12608 BOX DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully updated extra large home now available in the heart of Hudson. Serene and quite community. Home sits on over 1 acre fully fenced in lot with ample fruit trees. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, separate laundry room, brand new roof, extra large 3 car garage, large pool in enclosed lanai with beautiful views, a large living room, dining room and Florida room as well. This home is the one you've been waiting for and must be experienced as pictures alone do it no justice. House is on well water so never pay for water again, has a built in irrigation system, weekly pool maintenance and weekly lawn service are included in your rent! Pet deposit: $500 PER dog & $300 PER cat non-refundable, 2 dogs max. Move in requirements: First month, Last month, Security (equivalent of one month). $60 application fee, $40 every additional applicant. No evictions or convictions. Combined income 3x rent. All room sizes to be measured independently.