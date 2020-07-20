All apartments in Pasco County
Find more places like 12608 BOX DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pasco County, FL
/
12608 BOX DRIVE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

12608 BOX DRIVE

12608 Box Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12608 Box Drive, Pasco County, FL 34667
Rolling Oaks Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully updated extra large home now available in the heart of Hudson. Serene and quite community. Home sits on over 1 acre fully fenced in lot with ample fruit trees. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, updated kitchen with quartz countertops, separate laundry room, brand new roof, extra large 3 car garage, large pool in enclosed lanai with beautiful views, a large living room, dining room and Florida room as well. This home is the one you've been waiting for and must be experienced as pictures alone do it no justice. House is on well water so never pay for water again, has a built in irrigation system, weekly pool maintenance and weekly lawn service are included in your rent! Pet deposit: $500 PER dog & $300 PER cat non-refundable, 2 dogs max. Move in requirements: First month, Last month, Security (equivalent of one month). $60 application fee, $40 every additional applicant. No evictions or convictions. Combined income 3x rent. All room sizes to be measured independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have any available units?
12608 BOX DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pasco County, FL.
What amenities does 12608 BOX DRIVE have?
Some of 12608 BOX DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12608 BOX DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12608 BOX DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12608 BOX DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12608 BOX DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12608 BOX DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12608 BOX DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12608 BOX DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12608 BOX DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12608 BOX DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12608 BOX DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12608 BOX DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sweetwater
12813 Ware Ln
Dade City, FL 33525
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle
Trinity, FL 34653
Ranchside
2508 Ranchside Ter
New Port Richey, FL 34655
The Iris at Northpointe
17000 Fountainside Loop
Lutz, FL 33558
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Moncler Willow Lakes
26675 Players Cir
Lutz, FL 33559

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLElfers, FLPasadena Hills, FLCheval, FLLutz, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FL
Hernando Beach, FLJasmine Estates, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLOdessa, FLTrinity, FLHoliday, FLBeacon Square, FLPort Richey, FLNew Port Richey East, FLZephyrhills, FLLand O' Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg