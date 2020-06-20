All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:50 AM

10230 Northwest 60th Place

10230 Northwest 60th Place · (561) 923-8394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3358 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PARKLAND 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $4750 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10620460 C/O: Keller Williams Realty Services Luxury waterfront residence with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a loft on premium cul-de-sac lot within gated community. Culinary enthusiasts will fall in love with this dream kitchen with new dazzling quartz countertops, new tile backsplash, newly finished sparkling white cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances. Over 3,400 square feet of gorgeous living space, this residence boasts a stunning long lake view. This home's grand entrance features a formal foyer opening up to a vast great room with volume ceilings and open concept floor plan. The serene master bedroom serves as a sanctuary, added with enormous walk-in closet, deluxe master bath showcasing dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub, superb glass-enclosed shower. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593459 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have any available units?
10230 Northwest 60th Place has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have?
Some of 10230 Northwest 60th Place's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10230 Northwest 60th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10230 Northwest 60th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 Northwest 60th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10230 Northwest 60th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place offer parking?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not offer parking.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have a pool?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have accessible units?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 Northwest 60th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 Northwest 60th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
