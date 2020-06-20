Amenities

10230 Northwest 60th Place, Parkland, FL 33076 - 5 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 06/19/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. PARKLAND 5 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH $4750 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10620460 C/O: Keller Williams Realty Services Luxury waterfront residence with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a loft on premium cul-de-sac lot within gated community. Culinary enthusiasts will fall in love with this dream kitchen with new dazzling quartz countertops, new tile backsplash, newly finished sparkling white cabinetry, updated stainless steel appliances. Over 3,400 square feet of gorgeous living space, this residence boasts a stunning long lake view. This home's grand entrance features a formal foyer opening up to a vast great room with volume ceilings and open concept floor plan. The serene master bedroom serves as a sanctuary, added with enormous walk-in closet, deluxe master bath showcasing dual-sink vanity, large soaking tub, superb glass-enclosed shower. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3593459 ]