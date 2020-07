Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly car charging game room

Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami. The collaborations of culture and quality with innovations of the electric charging station, virtual studio fitness, and personal electronic ports bring a new twist to the timeless design. Featuring One, Two and Three bedroom apartments homes with plenty of natural light and tile flooring throughout, designer color schemes and spa-like bathrooms. Palmetto Station distinctions include soaring 12 foot ceilings, unique amenities on each floor, and an unparalleled neighborhood with outstanding schools and parks. For people who value genuine hometown qualities but also want the lifestyle a modern city offers, we will provide an environment where your comfort, enjoyment, and success is our top priority.