/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
178 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Palmetto Bay, FL
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Palmetto Bay
41 Units Available
Palmetto Station
17945 Southwest 97th Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1355 sqft
Palmetto Station's exceptional design and craftsmanship with a wealth of exclusive amenities that adapt to the needs of our residents while staying true to classic traditional Miami.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8151 SW 143rd St
8151 Southwest 143rd Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
GREAT RENTAL - 4/3 EXECUTIVE POOL HOME, IN NORTH PALMETTO BAY, TROPICAL BACKYARD WITH POOL, CHICKEE HUT AND BARBECUE AREA - PARADISE AT ITS BEST.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
7515 SW 167 St
7515 Southwest 167th Street, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Everything you wanted for a long or short term lease --Impact Windows-New Roof-Update kitchen-Open floor plan-Near Deering Estate. This 3/2 with screened in patio and beautiful oaks is the perfect rental.. Easy to show-Call for appointment!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
15200 SW 72nd Ct
15200 Southwest 72nd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
Large four bedroom pool home in Palmetto Bay. This home is an amazing location. You can walk to Deering Estate. Close to Coral Reef Elementary and Westminster Christian School. Adults 18 years or older must each pay $50.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16240 SW 92nd Ave
16240 Southwest 92nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Spacious Palmetto Bay 3/2.5 town home, 1,667SF. Large kitchen with lots of counter space, large family room. 3 bedrooms on second floor, a balcony with pool view. Tile flooring throughout first floor, laminate wood on second. washer/dryer.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14721 SW 87th Pl
14721 Southwest 87th Place, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Ready to move in, beautiful and cozy!! This home is perfect for a family, great layout, modern design, upgraded bathrooms, kitchen, appliances, new A/C unit and anti-impact windows and doors!!!Huge back yard fenced troughout and secure.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
8100 SW 142 Ter
8100 Southwest 142nd Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Palmetto Bay pool home available for lease, possible furnished, partially or totally empty.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
16020 SW 91st Ct
16020 Southwest 91st Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This charming Palmetto Bay home, located inside gated community of "Casa de Campo", offers everything that you need and more, for the lowest rental price in the area.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Bay
1 Unit Available
14741 SW 83rd Ct
14741 Southwest 83rd Court, Palmetto Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
ENJOY THIS LARGE AND ELEGANT RESIDENTIAL HOME IN DESIRABLE MANGOWOOD, BEAUTIFUL WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT INSIDE AND MARBLE FLOORS ON THE OUTSIDE POOL DECK, CROWN MOLDINGS & DECORATIVE BASEBOARDS, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND
Results within 1 mile of Palmetto Bay
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Palmetto Estates
1 Unit Available
9821 SW 165th Ter
9821 Southwest 165th Terrace, Palmetto Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1092 sqft
Beautifully and tastefully remodeled unit in Fairway Park! Freshly painted, all new kitchen (including granite countertops), updated bathrooms, large shed in the backyard, and more! Also features a bonus in-law studio with separate entrance.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12619 SW 78th Ave
12619 Southwest 78th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
TRUE RESORT STYLE LIVING! THIS SPACIOUS 4/3 MODERN HOME WAS CUSTOM BUILT BY ARCHITECT JULIAN BARNES AND INSPIRED BY MAYAN INFLUENCES.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Kendall
1 Unit Available
9089 Sw 129th Ln
9089 Southwest 129th Lane, Kendall, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2920 sqft
PRIME FALLS LOCATION AT THE GATED COMMUNITY OF BRIAR LAKE. ONE LEVEL, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, VAULTED CEILINGS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. EAT IN KITCHEN, LARGE LIVING/DINING AREAS, SCREENED PATIO, PLUS PRIVATE BACKYARD.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7300 SW 121st St
7300 Southwest 121st Street, Pinecrest, FL
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN PINECREST, VERY HARD TO COME BY A TRUE JEWEL, 4/3 PICTURE PERFECT FAMILY HOME IN CENTRAL PINECREST! GORGEOUSLY UPDATED WITH IMPACT GLASS DOORS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS, BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, CROWN
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
13406 SW 58th Ct
13406 Southwest 58th Court, Pinecrest, FL
Gorgeous and mostly updated Pinecrest Elementary family rental on quiet child-friendly street in sought after Gables by the Sea/Pinecrest by the Sea.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
King's Bay
1 Unit Available
14610 Tarpon Dr
14610 Tarpon Drive, Coral Gables, FL
Impeccable 4 bed/3bath completely remodeled house in the sought-after Kings Bay community near Palmetto Bay. A boater's paradise with deeded access to Deering Bay marina (no bridges to Biscayne Bay).
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1460 Tagus Ave
1460 Tagus Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Gables by the sea at its best! Watch incredible sunrises and sunsets from your personal dock in this beautiful remodeled 4/3.5 plus large den/tv/office/5th bedroom home. Close to best public and private schools in coral gables and pinecrest.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
West Perrine
1 Unit Available
10129 W Jessamine St
10129 West Jessamine Street, West Perrine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Brand New Construction 3 Bedroom Duplex in Perrine. Come and see, this fantastic 3 bedroom unit. Completed in 2018 with hurricane windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, polished concrete floors. This is a must see.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
12825 SW 77th Ave
12825 Southwest 77th Avenue, Pinecrest, FL
Stunning remodeled home with a guest house! Top of the line finishes & appliances, built-in closets & high impact windows. Main residence boasts 4 bedrooms, a den and 3.5 bathrooms. Spanish porcelain floors flow throughout an open floor plan.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13647 Deering Bay Dr
13647 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
Renovated 3/3.5 waterfront condo in rarely available Venice Tower in Deering Bay. Bright & spacious open living area with wrap around balcony. The best SE views of lagoon, golf course, & Grand Marina.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
12855 RED ROAD
12855 SW 57th Ave, Coral Gables, FL
CUSTOM MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOME FOR RENT IN GATED COMMUNITY OF GABLES BY THE SEA. 4 BEDROOMS/3 BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM WITH BATH ON POOL LEVEL.
1 of 88
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Gables by The Sea
1 Unit Available
13001 Deva St
13001 Deva Street, Coral Gables, FL
Your key to “Paradise” with 100' Direct Ocean Access on wide, protected waterway on Deva St in coveted Gables by the Sea guard-gated community along Biscayne Bay.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Deering Bay
1 Unit Available
13627 Deering Bay Dr
13627 Deering Bay Drive, Coral Gables, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
MOVE RIGHT IN to this renovated & beautiful 10th floor condo with awe inspiring views highlighting the Deering Bay lagoon, our Arnold Palmer Signature golf course and the gorgeous waters of Biscayne Bay beyond.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
6000 SW 120th St
6000 Southwest 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL
This unique architecture, in lush 1 acre lot in the heart of South Florida. Pinecrest premiere location in MiamiDade County.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
7475 SW 134th St
7475 Southwest 134th Street, Pinecrest, FL
Resort style estate, come and enjoy the serene indoor and outdoor beach style atmosphere. Five star resort pool area,beautiful Bambu flooring, chefs European kitchen, recess lighting, 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms, ample spaces, centrally located.
Similar Pages
Palmetto Bay 1 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 BedroomsPalmetto Bay 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalmetto Bay 3 BedroomsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Balcony
Palmetto Bay Apartments with GaragePalmetto Bay Apartments with GymPalmetto Bay Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPalmetto Bay Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLLauderhill, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FL