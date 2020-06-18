8405 SW 181st Ter

Amenities

Home ready to move in on a 16,500 sq. ft. fenced, corner lot in a great Palmetto Bay location. This home, nested in a cul-de-sac, is on a quiet street, and has plenty space for a boat. The property features an open kitchen with tons of light, a spacious family room to entertain, convenient accordion shutters for the hurricane season, and an automated double car garage door. Enjoy the large shaded yard with an avocado tree and a lovely swimming pool. You can walk or ride a bicycle around the neighborhood. No association approval involved. Pool and yard maintenance are included with the rent. Very convenient location! Close to Black Point Marina,supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, Palmetto Bay library, Palmer Trinity private school, Holy Rosary School, & Christ Fellowship Academy. Easy to show!