Home
/
Palmetto Bay, FL
/
8405 SW 181st Ter
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

8405 SW 181st Ter

8405 Southwest 181st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8405 Southwest 181st Terrace, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157
Palmetto Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
refrigerator
Home ready to move in on a 16,500 sq. ft. fenced, corner lot in a great Palmetto Bay location. This home, nested in a cul-de-sac, is on a quiet street, and has plenty space for a boat. The property features an open kitchen with tons of light, a spacious family room to entertain, convenient accordion shutters for the hurricane season, and an automated double car garage door. Enjoy the large shaded yard with an avocado tree and a lovely swimming pool. You can walk or ride a bicycle around the neighborhood. No association approval involved. Pool and yard maintenance are included with the rent. Very convenient location! Close to Black Point Marina,supermarkets, banks, pharmacies, Palmetto Bay library, Palmer Trinity private school, Holy Rosary School, & Christ Fellowship Academy. Easy to show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have any available units?
8405 SW 181st Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palmetto Bay, FL.
What amenities does 8405 SW 181st Ter have?
Some of 8405 SW 181st Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8405 SW 181st Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8405 SW 181st Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8405 SW 181st Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8405 SW 181st Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palmetto Bay.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8405 SW 181st Ter offers parking.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8405 SW 181st Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8405 SW 181st Ter has a pool.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have accessible units?
No, 8405 SW 181st Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8405 SW 181st Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8405 SW 181st Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8405 SW 181st Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
