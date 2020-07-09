All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 417 Somerset Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
417 Somerset Ln
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

417 Somerset Ln

417 Somerset Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

417 Somerset Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Palm Harbor Townhome - Spacious townhome with a one car garage located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features a spiral staircase, fireplace and french doors that lead to a screened lanai. Separate dinning area located off of the kitchen. The bedrooms are of a nice size with walk-in closets. Open loft area on second floor can be used for an office or study. In a great, convenient location in The Villas of Somerset Woods, located close to US 19.

Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.

Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.

(RLNE2736063)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 Somerset Ln have any available units?
417 Somerset Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 Somerset Ln have?
Some of 417 Somerset Ln's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 Somerset Ln currently offering any rent specials?
417 Somerset Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 Somerset Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 Somerset Ln is pet friendly.
Does 417 Somerset Ln offer parking?
Yes, 417 Somerset Ln offers parking.
Does 417 Somerset Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 Somerset Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 Somerset Ln have a pool?
No, 417 Somerset Ln does not have a pool.
Does 417 Somerset Ln have accessible units?
No, 417 Somerset Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 417 Somerset Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 Somerset Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPalm Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg