417 Somerset Ln

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Palm Harbor Townhome - Spacious townhome with a one car garage located at the end of a cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom, 3 bath unit features a spiral staircase, fireplace and french doors that lead to a screened lanai. Separate dinning area located off of the kitchen. The bedrooms are of a nice size with walk-in closets. Open loft area on second floor can be used for an office or study. In a great, convenient location in The Villas of Somerset Woods, located close to US 19.



Apply online only at ValenciaPropertyManagement.com. The application fee is $40 per adult.



Call or text 813-947-9714 to set-up a showing.



(RLNE2736063)