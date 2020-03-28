3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym playground pool pool table putting green shuffle board sauna tennis court

Second floor condo with private wooded area views! Enter from US 19 or use electronic gate off Belcher Road. This wonderful condo has new carpeted living and dining area, cozy kitchen with stainless appliances. The bedrooms are located in the back of the condo and overlook the private wooded area! The master bedroom with a walk in closet and shower only in the master bath. There is a large screen enclosed lanai and the washer and dryer are located in the utility closet off the guest bedroom. The Fox Chase community features amenities including a huge community pool, sauna, clubhouse with plenty of space for entertaining, billiards table, ping-pong table, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, bocce ball area, putting green, and shuffleboard court. All this, centrally located close to Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Clearwater with endless options of dining, entertainment, medical facilities and the high rated Gulf Beaches. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. New a/c to help with utility bill costs!