Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:40 AM

3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N

3300 Fox Chase Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Fox Chase Circle North, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
sauna
tennis court
Second floor condo with private wooded area views! Enter from US 19 or use electronic gate off Belcher Road. This wonderful condo has new carpeted living and dining area, cozy kitchen with stainless appliances. The bedrooms are located in the back of the condo and overlook the private wooded area! The master bedroom with a walk in closet and shower only in the master bath. There is a large screen enclosed lanai and the washer and dryer are located in the utility closet off the guest bedroom. The Fox Chase community features amenities including a huge community pool, sauna, clubhouse with plenty of space for entertaining, billiards table, ping-pong table, fitness room, playground, tennis courts, bocce ball area, putting green, and shuffleboard court. All this, centrally located close to Dunedin, Tarpon Springs, Safety Harbor, Clearwater with endless options of dining, entertainment, medical facilities and the high rated Gulf Beaches. This is a non smoking residence and no pets please. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. New a/c to help with utility bill costs!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have any available units?
3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have?
Some of 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have a pool?
Yes, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has a pool.
Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 FOX CHASE CIRCLE N has units with dishwashers.
