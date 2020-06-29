2571 Cyprus Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

Shorter-term rental rates and booking info.



$850/week (7 nights & 8 days) or $2550/month Plus Taxes (12%) includes all services: Electricity, Water, Dsl, Cable TV.



The rates include bed linens and towels but there in NOT daily maid service



Check in is at 3:00 PM and check out is 11:00 AM.



To reserve the home a $200 deposit is required, the rental should be paid in full 15 days prior to your arrival.



A $200 fully refundable security deposit + $100 one time cleaning fee is required prior to your check-in date. Pets are welcome but there is an additional $50.00 pet fee.



Payment is by Certified Check,Personal check, Money Order Or Visa/MasterCard/friendly Express.



Before contacting us, please check our calendar.



Note: Until confirmed, rates are subject to change without notice.



Amazing waterfront view from your living room. Large 950sq ft, 2/2 Condo features both front and back covered and screened lanai porches. Enjoy the Boardwalk along Lake Tarpon on your way to the pool and heated hot tub. Then relax with a cold drink in front of your 50 plasma TV while looking out over the water. Small pets are welcome.

Turn key and ready for you to move into. A kitchen loaded with dishes, pots/pans, utensils & linens. No need to call the utility company because all of the services are active including high speed wireless internet & cable TV & a video library of 30,000+ movies for any rainy days.



Electronic key less entry (you chose the 4 digit code) changed each time a guest vacates for maximum security.