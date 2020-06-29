All apartments in Palm Harbor
Find more places like 2571 Cyprus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Palm Harbor, FL
/
2571 Cyprus Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2571 Cyprus Drive

2571 Cyprus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Palm Harbor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2571 Cyprus Drive, Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Shorter-term rental rates and booking info.

$850/week (7 nights & 8 days) or $2550/month Plus Taxes (12%) includes all services: Electricity, Water, Dsl, Cable TV.

The rates include bed linens and towels but there in NOT daily maid service

Check in is at 3:00 PM and check out is 11:00 AM.

To reserve the home a $200 deposit is required, the rental should be paid in full 15 days prior to your arrival.

A $200 fully refundable security deposit + $100 one time cleaning fee is required prior to your check-in date. Pets are welcome but there is an additional $50.00 pet fee.

Payment is by Certified Check,Personal check, Money Order Or Visa/MasterCard/friendly Express.

Before contacting us, please check our calendar.

Note: Until confirmed, rates are subject to change without notice.

Amazing waterfront view from your living room. Large 950sq ft, 2/2 Condo features both front and back covered and screened lanai porches. Enjoy the Boardwalk along Lake Tarpon on your way to the pool and heated hot tub. Then relax with a cold drink in front of your 50 plasma TV while looking out over the water. Small pets are welcome.
Turn key and ready for you to move into. A kitchen loaded with dishes, pots/pans, utensils & linens. No need to call the utility company because all of the services are active including high speed wireless internet & cable TV & a video library of 30,000+ movies for any rainy days.

Electronic key less entry (you chose the 4 digit code) changed each time a guest vacates for maximum security.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2571 Cyprus Drive have any available units?
2571 Cyprus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Cyprus Drive have?
Some of 2571 Cyprus Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Cyprus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Cyprus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Cyprus Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Cyprus Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Cyprus Drive offer parking?
No, 2571 Cyprus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2571 Cyprus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 Cyprus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Cyprus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2571 Cyprus Drive has a pool.
Does 2571 Cyprus Drive have accessible units?
No, 2571 Cyprus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Cyprus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Cyprus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N
Palm Harbor, FL 34684

Similar Pages

Palm Harbor 1 BedroomsPalm Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Palm Harbor Apartments with BalconiesPalm Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments
Palm Harbor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg