2275 ALDEN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Fantastic villa with open updated kitchen. All floors are tile. Just painted. Basic Spectrum cable and lawn service included in rent. Ceiling fans. Room for full size washer & dryer. Located in one of the best school districts. Walk to Sutherland Elementary. Complex features 2 pools. No pets allowed. The villas rent very quickly! Call today!