Fantastic villa with open updated kitchen. All floors are tile. Just painted. Basic Spectrum cable and lawn service included in rent. Ceiling fans. Room for full size washer & dryer. Located in one of the best school districts. Walk to Sutherland Elementary. Complex features 2 pools. No pets allowed. The villas rent very quickly! Call today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have any available units?
2275 ALDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.