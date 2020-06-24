All apartments in Palm Harbor
2275 ALDEN LANE

2275 Alden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2275 Alden Lane, Palm Harbor, FL 34683
Fox Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Fantastic villa with open updated kitchen. All floors are tile. Just painted. Basic Spectrum cable and lawn service included in rent. Ceiling fans. Room for full size washer & dryer. Located in one of the best school districts. Walk to Sutherland Elementary. Complex features 2 pools. No pets allowed. The villas rent very quickly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have any available units?
2275 ALDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2275 ALDEN LANE have?
Some of 2275 ALDEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2275 ALDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2275 ALDEN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2275 ALDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2275 ALDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE offer parking?
No, 2275 ALDEN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2275 ALDEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2275 ALDEN LANE has a pool.
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 2275 ALDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2275 ALDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2275 ALDEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
