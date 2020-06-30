2262 CHIANTI PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool tennis court

Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the first floor in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. Side private entrance with views of the pond from your front door! All hardwood flooring, lots of windows for natural lighting, bonus room ideal for an office/den, crown molding, inside laundry room, enormous living room with separate dining area just off the kitchen. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, dark appliances and closet pantry! Come take a look at this rare opportunity to rent a first floor condo in this desirable community with amenities including 2 beautiful heated pools, tennis, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, car wash, and much more.