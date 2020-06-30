All apartments in Palm Harbor
2262 CHIANTI PLACE

2262 Chianti Place · No Longer Available
Location

2262 Chianti Place, Palm Harbor, FL 34683

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
tennis court
Absolutely gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on the first floor in the gated community of Tuscany at Innisbrook. Side private entrance with views of the pond from your front door! All hardwood flooring, lots of windows for natural lighting, bonus room ideal for an office/den, crown molding, inside laundry room, enormous living room with separate dining area just off the kitchen. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar, dark appliances and closet pantry! Come take a look at this rare opportunity to rent a first floor condo in this desirable community with amenities including 2 beautiful heated pools, tennis, clubhouse, fitness center, playground, car wash, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have any available units?
2262 CHIANTI PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Palm Harbor, FL.
How much is rent in Palm Harbor, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Harbor Rent Report.
What amenities does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have?
Some of 2262 CHIANTI PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2262 CHIANTI PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2262 CHIANTI PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2262 CHIANTI PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Harbor.
Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE offer parking?
No, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE has a pool.
Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2262 CHIANTI PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2262 CHIANTI PLACE has units with dishwashers.

