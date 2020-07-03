2173 TUSCANY TRACE

Amenities

Spectacular views of the gorgeous pond with a wooded conservation in the backdrop! Tuscany at Innisbrook is a gated community on the grounds of the famous Innisbrook Resort home of the Valspar Golf Championship. 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached garage, remarkable kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, and closet pantry. Living room and dining room combination with access to the large balcony! Split bedroom plan with master bedroom overlooking the water, walk-in closet, and garden tub. The guest bedroom has a built-in desk, walk-in closet and hallway bathroom. Inside laundry with washer and dryer. Amenities include 2 heated pools, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis, basketball and much more.