2141 Portofino Pl Unit 2826

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool pool table guest suite hot tub tennis court

***Available for lease from April 1 to November 30*** This FURNISHED condo is located in the highly sought after community, Tuscany at Innisbrook. This is truly a first-class property! Completely furnished, and all major appliances are included (including washer/dryer). The bedroom offers a queen size bed, and there is also a queen size sleeper sofa in the living room. The furnishings are well maintained and very complimentary to the condo. There is also a screened porch to relax and enjoy the wooded view. Neutral color palettes flow throughout, and there are beautiful wood floors in the main living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathroom, and carpet in the bedroom, all color coordinated. This resort style community offers 2 HEATED POOLS, SPA, TENNIS COURT, CAR WASH STATION, Clubhouse, FITNESS ROOM, Billiards, Air Hockey, and so much more! There is also a "guest suite" available on a nightly basis for your guests (fee varies depending on season)! Located in close proximity to the Innisbrook Golf Resort! Conveniently located near major shopping, dining, and so much more! It's just a short drive to some of the most popular beaches! ***Available for lease from April 1 to November 30*** Equal Housing Opportunity.