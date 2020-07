Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rare Offering! Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool home located in subdivision of Hidden Lakes off alternate 19 Palm Harbor. This home actually overlooks hidden lake (not so hidden) and is zoned for the highly sought after "A" rated schools of Palm Harbor. Home features spacious rooms, split floor plan, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, ceiling fans and laundry hook-up. Pool care are included in monthly rent.