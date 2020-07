Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS ARE STILL IN HOME*



176 Margie Street Palm Harbor, FL 34683



2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment with W/D hook up, Tile throughout the unit. The apartment is in a triplex zoned for Ozona Elementary School, Palm Harbor Middle School and Palm Harbor University High School.



1ST Months rent $950.00

Last Months rent $950.00

Security Deposit $950.00

Pet Fees do apply

$50.00 Application fee for all adults over 18 years of age