71 London Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow! What a stunning home! This home has been completely repainted inside and out, all brand new laminate flooring throughout, in excellent condition and ready for occupancy. Enjoy a large home fit for the whole family with formal living and dining rooms, family room, large kitchen with Brand New stainless steel appliances and upstairs loft. Large private yard with open patio is great for lounging and enjoying the outdoors and parklike setting. Lawn care is included. Small pets may be allowed at owner's discretion and pet fee. Visit this home and you'll be wanting to move right in!