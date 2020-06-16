All apartments in Palm Coast
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

71 London Dr

71 London Drive · (386) 986-6284
Location

71 London Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Mantanza Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2801 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wow! What a stunning home! This home has been completely repainted inside and out, all brand new laminate flooring throughout, in excellent condition and ready for occupancy. Enjoy a large home fit for the whole family with formal living and dining rooms, family room, large kitchen with Brand New stainless steel appliances and upstairs loft. Large private yard with open patio is great for lounging and enjoying the outdoors and parklike setting. Lawn care is included. Small pets may be allowed at owner's discretion and pet fee. Visit this home and you'll be wanting to move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 71 London Dr have any available units?
71 London Dr has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 71 London Dr have?
Some of 71 London Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 71 London Dr currently offering any rent specials?
71 London Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 71 London Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 71 London Dr is pet friendly.
Does 71 London Dr offer parking?
Yes, 71 London Dr does offer parking.
Does 71 London Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 71 London Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 71 London Dr have a pool?
No, 71 London Dr does not have a pool.
Does 71 London Dr have accessible units?
No, 71 London Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 71 London Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 71 London Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
