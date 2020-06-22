All apartments in Palm Coast
10 Buttonwood Ln
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:23 AM

10 Buttonwood Ln

10 Buttonwood Lane · (386) 264-3111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Buttonwood Lane, Palm Coast, FL 32137
Indian Trails

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1549 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW LARGE Duplex in sought after Indian Trails Neighborhood. This never lived in duplex features all new appliances, granite counter tops, large open living space and spacious bedrooms. The master bath has not one but TWO sinks for the couple that doesn't like to share. It has tile in the kitchen and wet areas and luscious carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Located close to schools, shopping, entertainment and convenient access to I-95. Don't miss your chance to live in this custom built new home. Rent includes lawn Maintenance and Quarterly Pest Control. Call to schedule your showing TODAY!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Buttonwood Ln have any available units?
10 Buttonwood Ln has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Palm Coast, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Palm Coast Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Buttonwood Ln have?
Some of 10 Buttonwood Ln's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Buttonwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10 Buttonwood Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Buttonwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 10 Buttonwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Coast.
Does 10 Buttonwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10 Buttonwood Ln does offer parking.
Does 10 Buttonwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Buttonwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Buttonwood Ln have a pool?
No, 10 Buttonwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10 Buttonwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 10 Buttonwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Buttonwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Buttonwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
