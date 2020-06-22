10 Buttonwood Ln

Amenities

BRAND NEW LARGE Duplex in sought after Indian Trails Neighborhood. This never lived in duplex features all new appliances, granite counter tops, large open living space and spacious bedrooms. The master bath has not one but TWO sinks for the couple that doesn't like to share. It has tile in the kitchen and wet areas and luscious carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Located close to schools, shopping, entertainment and convenient access to I-95. Don't miss your chance to live in this custom built new home. Rent includes lawn Maintenance and Quarterly Pest Control. Call to schedule your showing TODAY!!!!