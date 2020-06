Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

: Sophisticated beach house with membership to private beach parcel for refreshing ocean swims without driving. The main home decorated by a Charlston designer has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The guest cottage by the pool is privately tucked away with its own bed and bath. Entertain or dine with ocean breezes poolside under the covered porch. Fabulous location between the ocean and bike path. Available for annual lease $10,900 monthly and 2021 season at $22,500 per month)