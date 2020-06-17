2195 Ibis Isle Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated extra storage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Available for Seasonal Rental at $5,500/mo., 6 month minimum. Annual rental at $3,000/mo. Move right in to this perfect modern retreat on Ibis Isle. Fully renovated first-floor 2 bed, 2 bath corner walk-out condo offers serene water views in Villa Lac Beau on Ibis Isle. This is Palm Beach living. Light and bright. Clean modern lines. All impact windows. Lutron electric shades. Large, spacious unit. New washer/dryer in residence. Perfect as a seasonal / annual retreat. Convenient to the beach, the Raymond James Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, Worth Ave, Manalapan, and beyond. Bonus sitting area to enjoy the weather outside your front door with extra storage closet. Call now to take a tour, just in time to enjoy the holidays in the beautiful Florida weather!