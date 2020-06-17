All apartments in Palm Beach
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:42 PM

2195 Ibis Isle Road

2195 Ibis Isle Road · (561) 699-3455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2195 Ibis Isle Road, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Ibis Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for Seasonal Rental at $5,500/mo., 6 month minimum. Annual rental at $3,000/mo. Move right in to this perfect modern retreat on Ibis Isle. Fully renovated first-floor 2 bed, 2 bath corner walk-out condo offers serene water views in Villa Lac Beau on Ibis Isle. This is Palm Beach living. Light and bright. Clean modern lines. All impact windows. Lutron electric shades. Large, spacious unit. New washer/dryer in residence. Perfect as a seasonal / annual retreat. Convenient to the beach, the Raymond James Palm Beach Par 3 Golf Course, Worth Ave, Manalapan, and beyond. Bonus sitting area to enjoy the weather outside your front door with extra storage closet. Call now to take a tour, just in time to enjoy the holidays in the beautiful Florida weather!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have any available units?
2195 Ibis Isle Road has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have?
Some of 2195 Ibis Isle Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2195 Ibis Isle Road currently offering any rent specials?
2195 Ibis Isle Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2195 Ibis Isle Road pet-friendly?
No, 2195 Ibis Isle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road offer parking?
No, 2195 Ibis Isle Road does not offer parking.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2195 Ibis Isle Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have a pool?
No, 2195 Ibis Isle Road does not have a pool.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have accessible units?
No, 2195 Ibis Isle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2195 Ibis Isle Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2195 Ibis Isle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2195 Ibis Isle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
