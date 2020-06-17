All apartments in Palm Beach
143 Seminole Avenue
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:21 AM

143 Seminole Avenue

143 Seminole Avenue · (561) 329-4044
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Seminole Avenue, Palm Beach, FL 33480

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2713 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...Totally rebuilt in 2008, gutted to the studs featuring custom French hurricane impact doors and windows throughout with lots of natural sunlight, reclaimed Dade County Pine floors, gas fireplace, two tankless water heaters, one car garage, guest house/cabana. This easy to maintain home is fabulous for entertaining with lush landscaping, heated salt water pool, outside gas fireplace, and large gas grill. Walk to the Breakers, Chez Jean Pierre, The Royal, The Beach Club and Palm Beach County Club too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Seminole Avenue have any available units?
143 Seminole Avenue has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 143 Seminole Avenue have?
Some of 143 Seminole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Seminole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 Seminole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Seminole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 143 Seminole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 143 Seminole Avenue does offer parking.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 Seminole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 143 Seminole Avenue has a pool.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 Seminole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Seminole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Seminole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Seminole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
