143 Seminole Avenue

Situated Steps from the Atlantic Ocean, this elegant 4 Bedroom 4.5 Bath Beachhouse is only four homes from the Beach! LIke new construction...Totally rebuilt in 2008, gutted to the studs featuring custom French hurricane impact doors and windows throughout with lots of natural sunlight, reclaimed Dade County Pine floors, gas fireplace, two tankless water heaters, one car garage, guest house/cabana. This easy to maintain home is fabulous for entertaining with lush landscaping, heated salt water pool, outside gas fireplace, and large gas grill. Walk to the Breakers, Chez Jean Pierre, The Royal, The Beach Club and Palm Beach County Club too!