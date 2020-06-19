All apartments in Palm Beach Gardens
Last updated May 8 2020 at 2:53 AM

17 Via Aurelia

17 Via Aurelia · (561) 500-3246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Via Aurelia, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418
PGA National

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2093 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous, bright & sunny, 3BR/21/2BA home with many desirable features, located in Villa d'Este, the most picturesque subdivision in PGA National. This Mediterranean-style home features 2-story ceilings, massive square-paned windows and sliding glass doors, and carpeted and tiled flooring. The eat-in kitchen is fully stocked with all of the necessities and has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island with seating for 4. Both the living room and family room have comfortable seating, patio access, and flat-screen TVs, and the living room includes a sound bar. The master suite has a king-sized bed, large flat-screen TV, plenty of storage space, and a master bath with a walk-in shower and separate tub. The expansive patio has a grill and stone paver flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Via Aurelia have any available units?
17 Via Aurelia has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 Via Aurelia have?
Some of 17 Via Aurelia's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Via Aurelia currently offering any rent specials?
17 Via Aurelia isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Via Aurelia pet-friendly?
No, 17 Via Aurelia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Palm Beach Gardens.
Does 17 Via Aurelia offer parking?
No, 17 Via Aurelia does not offer parking.
Does 17 Via Aurelia have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Via Aurelia offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Via Aurelia have a pool?
No, 17 Via Aurelia does not have a pool.
Does 17 Via Aurelia have accessible units?
No, 17 Via Aurelia does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Via Aurelia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Via Aurelia has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Via Aurelia have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Via Aurelia does not have units with air conditioning.
