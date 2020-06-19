17 Via Aurelia

Amenities

Gorgeous, bright & sunny, 3BR/21/2BA home with many desirable features, located in Villa d'Este, the most picturesque subdivision in PGA National. This Mediterranean-style home features 2-story ceilings, massive square-paned windows and sliding glass doors, and carpeted and tiled flooring. The eat-in kitchen is fully stocked with all of the necessities and has white cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large center island with seating for 4. Both the living room and family room have comfortable seating, patio access, and flat-screen TVs, and the living room includes a sound bar. The master suite has a king-sized bed, large flat-screen TV, plenty of storage space, and a master bath with a walk-in shower and separate tub. The expansive patio has a grill and stone paver flooring.